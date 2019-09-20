KEARNEY — Multiple people died in a crash Friday on Interstate 80 near Gibbon, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.
The patrol was still investigating Friday night after a five passenger vehicle and two semitrucks collided in the eastbound lanes at approximately 3 p.m. near mile marker 284.
According to the patrol, there were three fatalities and several other non-life-threatening injuries.
Names and additional vehicle information was not being released Friday night, according to the release.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, and several area fire and rescue units responded, as well as the Star Care helicopter.
I-80 was closed throughout the evening. Westbound traffic was also closed for approximately one hour after the wreck.
