Multiple fire departments battle 35-acre blaze near Wellfleet

Fire crews with multiple departments responded to a grassland fire near Wellfleet Friday afternoon.
According to Jeff Knox with the Wellfleet Volunteer Fire Department, about 35 acres burned east of Highway 83 about 3 p.m.
No structures were in the path of the fire and the crews were able to stop the fire before it reached a rural cemetery in the area.
