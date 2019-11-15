Multiple fire departments battle 35-acre blaze near Wellfleet

Fire crews with multiple departments responded to a grassland fire near Wellfleet Friday afternoon. According to Jeff Knox with the Wellfleet Rural Fire Department, about 35 acres burned east of Highway 83 about 3 p.m. No structures were in the path of the fire and the crews were able to stop the fire before it reached a rural cemetery in the area.

 Dee Klein / The North Platte Telegraph

