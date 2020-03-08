Crews from multiple area fire departments are fighting a large grass fire near Hall School and Twin Lakes roads north of North Platte.
According to scanner reports, an airplane also was called to battle the fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire was threatening homes in the Hillcrest area. The Red Cross is set up at Legacy Gymnastics (at the former Hall School) to assist residents displaced by the fire. The Salvation Army also was headed to that location.
This photo was taken from the KOOQ tower pulloff on U.S. 83 just north of Hall School Road.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
