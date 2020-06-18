A multivehicle wreck about one mile east of the Maxwell Interstate 80 interchange stopped westbound traffic for about two hours Thursday morning.
A small SUV was involved, but at this time there is no confirmation of how many total vehicles were involved. A helicopter flew to the scene. It is not known whether anyone was flown out. No information is available on injuries.
Adding to the traffic problem, westbound traffic could not be diverted off I-80 because State Highway 30 is closed between Brady and Maxwell for construction.
Traffic on the interstate was backed up for about two miles and the line got longer as the scene was being cleaned up.
