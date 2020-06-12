North Platte Municipal Band director Lori Evans was determined to have a concert season this summer, even in the face of COVID-19.
So she got the West Central District Health Department’s permission to work toward a five-concert July schedule at Cody Park, with band members spaced out under the picnic shelter and listeners spread out outside on the grass.
Assuming no setbacks in restraining the novel coronavirus, Evans said, the volunteer band’s 112th season will start with a July 4 concert and continue July 10, 17, 24 and 31. All would be at 7:30 p.m.
WCDHD’s permission at present, she said, applies only to a pair of 7 p.m. rehearsals at the park on June 23 and 30.
Health district officials said they’ll “reevaluate it for July if the (state directed) health measures have changed,” Evans said.
North Platte’s current city band was formally organized in 1909 but didn’t call itself the Municipal Band until 1916, according to a Telegraph-Bulletin article on July 24, 1957.
But references to a town band can be found as early as 1871, and William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s famous “Old Glory Blowout” celebration included a 10-piece band on July 4, 1882.
Evans, a retired high school band director, said she learned from the health district’s online COVID-19 briefings that one could apply for permission to hold an event for more than 50 people.
“The biggest thing for us is we have only about 100 people who attend our concerts at the most,” she said. “Many of them bring their own chairs and spread out.
“So I thought, ‘Why can’t we do this?’”
She filled out a 17-page application and sent it to WCDHD, which required her to describe all the health and safety steps the band will take to protect its members and the audience.
Would-be listeners, Evans said, must bring their own chairs, stay in family groups and sit at least 6 feet away from other groups. Masks shouldn’t be mandatory under those conditions, she said.
No one will be allowed to sit in the Cody Park picnic shelter to listen to the band, which will play from there as always.
The Municipal Band’s portable stage likely will be used only by percussionists and low brass players, she said. The other musicians would play in front of them in rows well spaced out.
“Our No. 1 concern is keeping everyone safe and staying within the guidelines of the directed health measures,” Evans said.
She added her hope that this year’s band, whose members receive a small stipend for each rehearsal and performance, will include even more teachers and student musicians from area schools since they lost their spring concerts to COVID-19.
Those interested in playing in the 2020 Municipal Band should call Evans at 308-221-6969.
