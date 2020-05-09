During Friday’s Public Health Command Center press conference hosted by the West Central District Health Department, North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston announced that Municipal Light and Water will reopen Monday.
Depsite being open to the public, Livingston encourages people to conduct their business online or use the drive-up window if possible. Appointments may be made by phone at 308-535-6740 before stopping in the building at 21 W. Third St.
The MLW building will have measures in place to ensure that social distancing is observed, with barriers to keep people six feet apart and plexiglass installed at the counters to protect workers. Patrons will not be able to visit the water service department, but cashiers will notify that department if a patron needs to speak with them.
City Hall will also reopen the doors at the Third Street entryway, with the City Clerk side of entryway will unlocked. The city clerk’s office will be shut and locked, according to Livingston, and no more than 10 people at a time will be allowed in the building.
“We would prefer people make appointments if they can,” Livingston said.
In addition, the North Platte Public Library will reopen Monday to general public, according to Livingston. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the library open from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for vulnerable populations.
Currently, patrons who are 14 and older are limited to one 30 minute visit per day. The library requests that only one person per household enter the library.
Prior to entering, all visitors must check in with a library staff member and sanitize their hands. Visitors will be asked about travel outside of the state and whether they have been around anyone who is sick.
In addition, the library book drop is now open 24/7 and all library materials must be returned there, according to a press release from the North Platte Public Library.
The library has made changes to ensure social distancing including closing the second floor to the public, removing comfortable seating and limiting computer availability to three stand-up stations. Staff members can retrieve books from the second floor upon request.
