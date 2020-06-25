Effective July 15, Municipal Light & Water will resume disconnecting its North Platte customers for nonpayment, the city-owned utility said Wednesday.
All other normal bill collection procedures will also be reinstated as of that date, ML&W said in a press release.
It had ceased disconnections for nonpayment on April 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reinstatement follows similar steps by other Nebraska utilities, ML&W said.
The utility urged customers who have received disconnection notices or are having trouble making their payments to call 308-535-6740 to avoid being disconnected.
“We can work with customers, in many situations, to get their balance caught up or refer them to local organizations who may be able to offer energy assistance,” ML&W said in the press release.
That includes setting up payment plans with customers to help them catch up, the utility said. Those who already have payment arrangements should follow them to avoid disconnection.
Payments may be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by phone at 308-535-6740 or in person at the ML&W office or its drive-thru window at 201 W. Third St.
Customers also may make payments any time by mail, online atci.north-platte.ne.us or in secure dropboxes near the office’s front door and at the drive-thru window.
