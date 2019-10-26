LINCOLN — Nebraskans should never have to pay when searching for unclaimed property in their or a relative’s name, State Treasurer John Murante said Friday.
Some Nebraskans have contacted the Treasurer’s Office, saying that companies had offered to find their property for a fee.
While other websites or companies that offer to find unclaimed property may charge an exorbitant fee or contain other hidden charges, Murante stressed that his office offers the service free of charge.
Nebraskans can visit nebraskalostcash.gov for in-state searches or missingmoney.com for nationwide services.
Both websites are easy to use, secure and are free, according to a press release from Murante’s office.
Individuals may also call toll free 1-877-572-9688 to be connected with a Nebraska unclaimed property specialist, also at no charge.
