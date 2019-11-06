Musician promotes study of Spanish language

Edgar René performs a concert entitled “Esencia (you will live)” Tuesday at North Platte High School. René is a member of the Justo Lamas Group, which presents educational concerts to promote the study of the Spanish language. On Tuesday, about 500 students and teachers from 11 area schools attended the concert. Schools attending included Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, North Platte High School, Decatur Community High School (Oberlin, Kansas), North Platte St. Patrick High School, Gothenburg, Sargent/Loup County, Sandhills High School, Wauneta-Palisade, Paxton and Norton, Kansas.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Edgar René performed a concert titled “Esencia (you will live)” Tuesday at North Platte High School.

René is a member of the Justo Lamas Group, which presents educational concerts to promote the study of the Spanish language.

On Tuesday, about 500 students and teachers from 11 area schools attended the concert. Schools attending included Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, North Platte High School, Decatur Community High School (Oberlin, Kansas), North Platte St. Patrick High School, Gothenburg, Sargent/Loup County, Sandhills High School, Wauneta-Palisade, Paxton and Norton, Kansas

