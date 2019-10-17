GOTHENBURG — The top cornhuskers in Nebraska and in the country will be crowned this weekend.
The state and national husking events will be held Saturday and Sunday at Hecox Farms, 40845 Road 764, in Gothenburg.
The Nebraska state competition is set for Saturday with registration from 7 to 9 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.
The national contest is Sunday. A Lions Club pancake breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and registration starts at the same time. Registration will close at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony.
A banquet for the national competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The official rules state the object is to determine the contestant who can husk into the wagon the most ear corn and, at the same time, husk all the ears on the land covered. “Such corn, when husked, shall be reasonably free from husks, or ribbons,” the rules say.
For more information on either competition, call the Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce office at 308-537-3505 or email chamber@gothenburgdelivers.com.
More information also can be obtained at cornhusking.com.
