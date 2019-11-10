Lonnie Strodtman’s face broke into a smile as he held up a print of the USS Robison, the 437-foot DDG-12 guided-missile destroyer ship that was his home for the final stretch of his naval career in the late 1960s.
“It sure was a great ship,” said Strodtman, who served six tours as a Navy boilerman first class during the Vietnam War.
The picture is one of the few military possessions that the North Platte resident still has. He lost his service medals and uniforms in an electrical fire that destroyed his Scottsbluff home in 1989.
The Robison is gone too. It was decommissioned in the early 1990s and the hull was sunk off the South Carolina coast as part of the state’s artificial fishing reef project.
Strodtman said there was at least one time he wondered whether the Robison would make it through one of its firing runs in the Tonkin Gulf when the ship was targeted by North Vietnamese troops.
“(The boilermen) could hear shrapnel bouncing off the hull (of the ship),” Strodtman said. “That got pretty spooky. You didn’t know if it was going to sink you or not.
“All you heard was, ‘Ping, ping ping.’ and you just think, ‘Oh, Lordy. Here we go,’” Strodtman said. “You just hoped that all the boys said their prayers and that we all made it out of there.”
The Robison was the final of four ships that Strodtman served on during a military career that began just months after his graduation from Scottsbluff High School in 1960.
He also was a crew member on the USS Constellation CV-64, the USS Kearsage CV-33 and the USS Hornet CV-12.
Strodtman enlisted in the service as a 19-year-old in part because his uncle, Hap Hill, served in the Navy in World War II. Strodtman said he was a target of his commanding officer in boot camp because of his home state.
“He was from Iowa and for whatever reason he did not like Nebraskans,” Strodtman said. “I don’t know what it was, but I sure got assigned to a lot of the dirty jobs.”
His final time on a ship was in 1970 after nine years, 11 months and 29 days in the Navy.
“We were coming into the San Francisco Bay and the captain told us boilermen, ‘If you smoke when we go under the Golden Gate Bridge, you won’t get liberty.’ Well, that didn’t bother us; we smoked.”
Strodtman tried to fail his naval aptitude test because he was hoping to have shore duty.
It didn’t work as he was assigned to the boiler room, a job that he said often consisted of 12-hour shifts.
“Then there were the times in which we had to clean the boilers and that could mean working almost 24 hours straight before you could go to bed,” Strodtman said.
The work was in humid and noisy conditions, and Strodtman believes that is a reason why he has to wear hearing aids now. He also has two artificial knees — one of which is service-connected.
“I fell through the deck plate,” Strodtman said. “I think a rocket must have gone past us because the ship rocked and I fell right through.”
He did give brief consideration to a military career but ultimately opted against it and instead had a 36-year career as a truck driver — an occupation that took him to all 50 states.
He recently received a Quilt of Valor for his service. Former shipmate Larry Baasch of Omaha nominated Strodtman for the honor.
Strodtman appreciated the quilt and the honor and is proud of his military career overall. But his feelings about the Vietnam War haven’t changed from the time he served.
“It was a war that we never should have been in,” Strodtman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.