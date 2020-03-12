The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has canceled classes for Friday through March 23.
Spring break is March 23 to 29.
The campus will remain open, however, including housing and dining services until the end of spring break.
When students return March 30, classes that can be taught remotely will be, NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns and University Vice President Mike Boehm said in a letter Thursday to NCTA students and staff. “Labs and other experiential learning opportunities will take place in person on campus,” the letter says.
Administration, faculty and staff are working to identify which classes can be taught remotely. Students will be notified by email before March 30 of which classes will be taught remotely and which will continue to be taught on the NCTA campus.
“The impact of this pandemic has been challenging on our campus, where learning is hands-on and difficult to accomplish remotely,” the letter says. “We are, and will be, working through unprecedented changes in how to educate our students.”
