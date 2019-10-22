2nd Fat Dogs convenience store planned on South Dewey

A second Fat Dogs convenience store — with space for a potential restaurant like the first — is expected to arise on the South Dewey Street site of North Platte’s original McDonald’s.
It would complete Wilkinson Development Inc.’s redevelopment of its properties between Dewey and Walmart, company President Mark Wilkinson told the North Platte Board of Adjustment Tuesday morning.
The panel voted 5-0 for a variance so the planned Fat Dogs can count 22 parking spaces at Wilkinson’s nearly finished Pediatric Dental Specialists building next door in meeting parking requirements for both.
The planned Fat Dogs would complete Wilkinson’s two-year reconfiguration of the area, which began with construction of a new McDonald’s at the corner of Dewey and Francis north of the original structure.
That first “golden arches” building was demolished after the January 2018 opening of the new one — which itself displaced a building that once held Taco Bell and Long John Silver’s.
Wilkinson Development eventually planted that structure east of McDonald’s along Francis. A second D’Leon’s Mexican restaurant will open there soon.
“We’re excited that this is the last piece,” Clarine Eickhoff, the company’s chief of operations, said of the plans for the old McDonald’s lot.
Wilkinson said the new Fat Dogs would be smaller than but otherwise resemble his firm’s rebuilt 10,000-square-foot convenience store near Interstate 80. It will have no diesel pumps, he said.
The planned 7,500-square-foot store on Dewey would include a potential restaurant space on its back. Hardee’s reopened in North Platte in October 2018 in the corresponding space at Fat Dogs’ I-80 location.
Though no tenant of any type has been secured, Wilkinson said, a fast-food restaurant would be the “best possible use” of the space intended at the Dewey location.
Board of Adjustment members asked whether the plan to officially share parking spaces between Wilkinson’s dental building and Fat Dogs would guarantee enough spaces for dental patients.
Pediatric Dental Specialists would have 16 dedicated parking spaces, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said, which would be enough for the two dentists who will start work there soon.
Walmart’s large parking area lies nearby, and it’s common for people patronizing one or more businesses in that area to park wherever it makes sense for them, she said.
In other business, the Board of Adjustment:
» Granted a variance to Cory and Sonja Voycheske to accommodate a roof overhang over their patio at 815 Stewart Ave. Several neighbors wrote letters saying they weren’t opposed to the variance.
» Promoted board Vice Chairwoman Marcene Franzen to chair the five-member panel. She succeeds Don Staroska, whose third and last three-year board term had expired.
Former Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz, attending his first meeting as a regular board member, was named Franzen’s replacement as vice chair.
Volz, whose last three-year Planning Commission term also expired, had occupied the Board of Adjustment seat reserved for the planning panel’s chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.