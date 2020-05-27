Thanks to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest relaxation of COVID-19 health restrictions, Memorial Day weekend looked something close to normal at Nebraska’s largest lake.
Steve Purol, a staff assistant at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center, estimated Tuesday that the lake near Ogallala drew 75% to 80% of its typical 75,000 visitors for the three-day holiday weekend.
“According to people I talked to, it was quite full” even with limited camping and a ban on swimming due to COVID-19, Purol said.
“There were a lot of boats out fishing,” he added. “The weather was uncooperative a few times, but we had generally good skies, good weather, and it seemed like everyone had a good time.”
McConaughy’s visitors included many from neighboring Colorado, Purol said, a fact unremarkable most years but more uncertain in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In announcing his second revised “directed health measure” effective June 1, Ricketts said Nebraskans visiting adjacent states over Memorial Day wouldn’t be required to quarantine upon returning home.
Coloradoans, however, were still being advised to travel no more than 10 miles from home “and avoid very popular or crowded locations where social distancing may be difficult,” according to that state’s website.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission currently is limiting RV camping, not allowing tent camping and requiring a 25-foot distance between campsites at its park venues.
Several “day use” sites remained open at McConaughy and smaller Lake Ogallala. The “little lake” below Kingsley was “really packed with RVs,” Purol said.
Holiday weekend reports from the Keith County Sheriff’s Office indicated little of the rowdiness of past holiday weekends and led Game and Parks in January to propose major cutbacks in camping access at McConaughy.
That plan was shelved after hundreds from western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming and northeast Colorado protested at a January open house at the Lake Mac visitor center.
The commission voted in March to ban both alcohol possession and consumption on land it controls at both lakes.
The Crystal Palace Revue at Front Street, which has opened many years on Memorial Day weekend, will launch its 57th season June 3, according to the attraction’s Facebook page.
Front Street, Ogallala’s homage to its 1874-85 cattle-drive era as the “End of the Texas Trail,” debuted Nebraska’s longest-running summer stock show on Aug. 7, 1964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.