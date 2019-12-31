Nebraska artist sculpts award given to Trump

Nebraska sculptor Sondra Jonson of Cambridge designed an award given to President Trump earlier this month by the nonprofit Hosea Initiative for Life.
The “Courageous Witness for Life” award was accepted Dec. 8 by HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on behalf of the president.
When Hosea began planning its “Life Is Beautiful” Gala in Washington, D.C., its board of directors sought an artist to create an award that would convey the organization’s mission and also be an exceptional work of fine art, Jonson said in a press release. Earlier this year, Hosea foundress Terry Beatley reached out to Jonson.
Jonson’s sculpture was fashioned from sheet bronze, custom-cut into the shape of the USA, with the organization’s mission statement engraved into the bronze. Original bronze sculptures of a woman and flowering vine were superimposed onto the metal, which was mounted on a base of black granite. The intricate bronze engraving was executed at Pella Engraving of Pella, Iowa. The granite originated in Sun Valley, California, the sheet bronze in Denver, and the sculpting, casting and welding were performed by Jonson and a team of Nebraska craftsmen. This is the third of Jonson’s sculptures to make its home in the White House.
The Jonson studio has been in business in Nebraska since 1994. Jonson has installed over 100 large sculptures throughout the U.S. and internationally, including numerous installations in Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte and other Nebraska communities. Jonson has also created sculpture awards for the St. Augustine Mission’s Circle of Dreams Banquet.
Jonson sculpted the World War II flyboy, the Coast Guardsman and the Canteen Lady for the 20th Century American Veterans Memorial in North Platte. Jonson is a magna cum laude graduate of Bryn Mawr College and the Frudakis Academy of Art, both in Philadelphia. She is a member of the NAC Artists-in-the-Schools program, the Southwest Nebraska Discovery Center and the American Legion Auxiliary.
