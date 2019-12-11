CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is beginning its search to replace former dean Ron Rosati, who retired in August.
On Monday, the Univeresity of Nebraska announced a 12-member search committee with screening planned to begin on Jan. 17, 2020.
“The university is seeking an innovative, dynamic and entrepreneurial individual in technical agriculture and higher education who will provide intellectual and strategic leadership for the college in Curtis,” said Michael Boehm, vice president of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska.
Rosati had served as dean from June 2013, and left NCTA to be a senior consultant at the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture, a new technical agriculture college near Kigali, Rwanda.
Currently, NCTA has 20 faculty, 40 staff, 240 college students plus 92 from high schools in dual credit. A 550-acre teaching farm with creates a hub for hands-on, experiential courses for NCTA students as well as Nebraska Extension, 4-H and FFA, and other partners.
