Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on the South Platte River bridge on Newberry Access, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Simon Contractors Inc. of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the $3,877,000 contract. Work includes grading, seeding, bridges, guardrail and asphaltic concrete. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction. Anticipated completion is in November.
In a press release, NDOT reminded motorists to drive cautiously near construction zones and to expect delays.
