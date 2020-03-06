Nebraska Forest Service hosting hearings on action plan

The public has the opportunity over the next month to provide input on issues surrounding the future management of the state’s trees and forest.
Kyle Martens, the public information director for the Nebraska Forest Service, was at the West Central Research and Extension’s Snyder building on Friday night for a public meeting on the pending update of the Nebraska Forest action plan.
North Platte was the fifth of eight community stops being made by the Nebraska Forest Service through the first two weeks of March. The public commenting period on the plan is 45 days and ends April 15.
Those who could not attend Friday’s meeting have the option of submitting comments online at nfs.unl.edu through that date.
“We are looking at focusing on local needs and local resources,” Martens said. “What we are hoping to do with the feedback is incorporate what is reflected (by the public) within a specific landscape ... along with our initial assessment of the threat and desired outcomes (for the area).”
The forest plan is mandated through the U.S Farm Bill and requires each state to assess the stewardship and management of its tree and forest resources every 10 years.
There are 1.5 million acres of forest land in Nebraska and 1.3 million acres of other lands with trees, overall.
“That’s just not windbreak and shelter-belts,” Martens said. “That is also the trees in communities.”
The forest plan is based off the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project that identified 11 landscapes in the state in its goal of addressing the needs of declining wildlife populations.
Martens keyed his discussion Friday on the Loess Canyons, Loup River, Platte River and Republican River areas.
He touched on the risks and threats for the trees and forests in the specific areas — from wildfires and invasive species as well as an increased fragmentation caused by land-used changes and residential development.
Martens also touched on the desired outcomes for the priority forest landscapes
“We’re not thinking in isolated tracks or isolated ownership,” Mertens said. “We are really trying to broaden our management to reflect the overall resource.
“Ranching and farming are important aspects to the economic development in this area,” Martens said. “We need to be able to tie these different management activities together and form cohesive plans.”
He said one part of that is utilizing management practices such as grazing, forest thinning, prescribed fire and maintenance of access roads to reduce the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires.
“It does not just reduce the likelihood of the wildfires but allows safe spaces for first responders to go in and address (the fires) if they do indeed occur.”
