Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS MOST OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THROUGH THIS EVENING AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE UNDERWAY ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND ARE EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP FRIDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS THE EASTERN PANHANDLE. NIGHTTIME HUMIDITY RECOVERY WILL BE VERY MODEST, INCREASING TO AROUND 60 PERCENT BY SUNRISE FRIDAY MORNING. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCHMAN BASIN/SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST LOUP RIVERS BASIN AND LOESS PLAINS... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ209... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 209 LOUP RIVERS BASIN. IN NEZ210...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&