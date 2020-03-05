The Nebraska Forest Service is asking for public input on issues related to the state’s trees and forests during a series of public meetings, including one in North Platte on Friday.
The local meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. at the West Central Research and Extension’s Snyder building, 402 W. State Farm Road.
The meetings occur ahead of the submission of Nebraska’s Forest Action Plan — a federally mandated document that assesses the condition and trends of the state’s tree and forest resources.
The meetings will provide an overview of the Forest Action Plan, priority forest areas and issues within the respective landscapes. Meeting attendees can ask questions and submit written comments.
The public commenting period on Nebraska’s Forest Action Plan is 45 days, ending April 15. Any person may review and submit comments online during the commenting period. For more information, visit nfs.unl.edu/forest-action-plan.
