Three noteworthy bills by state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, including one to end single-county Nebraska Game and Parks Commission districts, highlight next week’s public hearings on bills offered by regional senators.
Hughes’ Legislative Bill 860 will be heard Thursday by the Natural Resources Committee, which he chairs, in Room 1525 in the State Capitol in Lincoln.
Besides redrawing the eight Game and Parks districts, LB 860 would have a current eastern Nebraska commissioner with western ties represent the North Platte area until his term ends.
Before LB 860’s hearing, Hughes’ committee will hear his bill (LB 859) to require at least three Game and Parks members to be “actually engaged in farming or livestock production” instead of merely in “agricultural pursuits.”
Hughes’ third major measure, LB 862, will be heard by the General Affairs Committee Monday in the Capitol’s Room 1510. It would ban people younger than 19 from either using or possessing tobacco or vaping products.
All daily hearings by the Unicameral’s standing committees begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, after morning floor debate ends. People may testify in person by signing in at the hearing.
To access livestreamed coverage of any hearing, click on the Nebraska Educational Television logo at nebraskalegislature.gov and scroll to and click on the appropriate committee link at netnebraska.org/basic-page/television/live-demand-state-government.
Texts of bills and related documents may be found by entering the bill number under “Search Current Bills” on the Unicameral homepage.
LB 860 would reorganize Game and Parks’ eight commission districts so neither Douglas County (District 2) nor Lancaster County (District 8) would have a single district to itself.
The governor appoints commission members for staggered four-year terms, subject to confirmation by the Legislature. They receive $35 per day plus expenses when conducting commission business.
If LB 860 is passed, new Game and Parks districts would include the following counties effective Jan. 15, 2021:
» District 1: Butler, Cass, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Seward, Thayer, York.
» District 2: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne.
» District 3: Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Custer, Holt, Keya Paha, Loup, Rock.
» District 4: Adams, Boone, Buffalo, Clay, Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Sherman, Valley, Webster, Wheeler.
» District 5: Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Thomas.
» District 6: Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan.
» District 7: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux.
» District 8: Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Kearney, Phelps, Red Willow.
LB 860 also would reorganize the Game and Parks board to align with the new districts, a process that would assign District 1 Commissioner Dan Kreitman of Wahoo to represent the new District 5 until 2024.
Kreitman, the board’s current chairman, has a home and ranch near Chadron. He also is a lifelong patron of Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, he said at a Jan. 16 “open house” at the Lake Mac visitor center.
Current commissioners Dick Bell of Omaha, John Hoggatt of Kearney and Doug Zingula of Sidney would retain their district assignments if LB 860 becomes law. Zingula’s District 7 now includes Keith County.
Commissioner Robert Allen of Eustis, who now represents Lincoln County as District 5 commissioner, would be reassigned to the new District 8 including his own Frontier County.
New commissioners would be appointed in the reorganized Districts 1, 3 and 6. The terms of current board members Jim Ernst of Columbus, Pat Berggren of Broken Bow and Rick Brandt of Roca all expire in 2021.
LB 860 would not affect the Game and Parks board’s single at-large seat, now held by Scott Cassels of Omaha.
