Nebraska Game and Parks officials seek info on illegal swan shooting

The Nebraska Games and Park Commission is seeking information on the killing and dumping of a swan in North Platte earlier this month.

The commission received an anonymous tip on the first week of January of a swan that had been shot and then placed at the tailrace near NPPD’s hydroelectric plant.

Swans are protected by state and federal laws.

Anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the responsible party could be eligible for a reward.

People can provide anonymous tips to Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers at 800-742-7627 or contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Brandon O’Neal at 308-530-3157 or brandon.oneal@nebraska.gov.

