Nebraska leaders praise U.S.-Japan trade deal

Telegraph staff reports
Nebraska leaders and statewide organizations welcomed the announcement of a U.S.-Japanese trade agreement Wednesday, as President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister signed the deal.
“Nebraska welcomes this trade deal between the U.S. and Japan, which is the top export destination for Nebraska beef and a major buyer of our state’s many agricultural products,” said Sen. Deb Fischer in a press release.
Sen. Ben Sasse said that there is more work to do on trade, but that this is good news for Nebraska’s producers.
“We need more trade deals in the Pacific beacuse they are great for business in Nebraska and it helps build allies as we turn up the pressure on China to stop their constant cheating,” he said.
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Cattleman issued statements praising the agreement, which Trump and Abe signed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
“Year after year, Nebraska’s beef producers have seen demand for our product continue to grow in Japan’s market,” the Cattlemen said in a release. “Unfortunately, these gains have been offset by Japan’s massive 38.5% tariff attached to U.S. beef. Today’s announcement means that Nebraska’s livestock industry will finally be at a level playing field with our biggest competitors in our number one export market.”
In a joint statement, the Corn Board and Corn Growers Association said the deal would ensure fair trade with a longstanding trade partner.
“Japan is now the second largest buyer of U.S. corn,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “With the tough times we’ve been experiencing in agriculture, this is a step in the right direction and we look forward to the details being released on this comprehensive trade deal.”
Trump called it the “first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement” and described it as “outlining the significant steps we’re taking toward a fair and reciprocal trade agreement.”
“This is a big chunk, but in the fairly near future we’re going to be having a lot more comprehensive deals signed with Japan,” Trump said.
Abe said the agreement is good for both countries.
“We have successfully covered a wide range of areas, including not only the industrial goods, but also the agricultural products and also the digital trade between the two sides,” Abe said.
Trump has been seeking a bilateral agreement with Japan, the world’s third largest economy, since pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal after he took office. Washington would like to reduce a chronic trade imbalance that totaled $67.6 billion in 2018, according to U.S. figures
The two sides reached a basic agreement in late August, but a major point of contention has been autos.
Japan is worried that Trump might slap new tariffs on its automobiles, which make up a significant amount of its exports to the U.S. Japan also has pushed to eliminate the current 2.5% auto and auto parts tariff.
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it’s not Trump’s intention “at this point” to raise tariffs on Japanese autos. Japan’s trade minister, Isshu Sugawara, and other top trade officials are to meet with heads of Japanese automakers Thursday morning in an apparent attempt to ease their worries.
Lighthizer said he expects that Japan will pass the preliminary deal in October or November, with tariffs reductions on U.S. goods kicking in at the beginning of the year.
U.S. farm groups applauded the announcement. They have been warning the Trump administration that agricultural producers could soon expect to lose market share in Japan if the United States wasn’t treated on par with top competitors from Canada, Mexico, Australia and the European Union.
Japan, which imports U.S. farm products worth $14 billion, is America’s third largest market.
Trump said Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in U.S. agriculture products, and tariffs would “now be significantly lower or eliminated entirely” on American beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and more.
“This is a huge victory for America’s farmers, ranchers and growers, and that’s very important to me,” Trump said.
The deal also covers commitments on $40 billion in digital trade between the countries, Trump said, “which will greatly expand commerce across cutting edge products and services.”
Some observers criticized the agreement.
“The deal is actually a failure,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, a tax advisory firm, “because that means we are still threatening tariffs.”
Swonk said the administration’s refusal to drop that threat is an example of the uncertainty around trade policy that has caused large and small businesses to cut back on their investment spending, slowing U.S. economic growth.
Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the deal is good for American farmers and ranchers and the digital economy, but that “it’s not enough.” He urged “the administration to hold fast to its commitment to achieve a comprehensive, high-standard trade agreement with Japan that addresses the full range of our trade priorities, including services, intellectual property protection and regulatory barriers to trade.”
After the U.S. withdrew from the TPP, Japan and the other 10 remaining members renegotiated their own deal. Japan reached free trade agreements with TPP countries and the European Union that went into effect at the start of this year. U.S. producers risked losing market share to those countries as their goods faced lower import taxes.
“This gives us equal or better than those people,” Lighthizer said.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.