Nebraska National Guard helps West Central District Health Department test at-risk individuals

The West Central District Health Department, along with its joint task force partners, brought in the Nebraska National Guard to test 100 individuals for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.
WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said North Platte Public Schools provided the perfect venue for the testing at its bus barn on Industrial Park Avenue. The Nebraska State Patrol supplied troopers to provide security and traffic control.
“I got a call this weekend from our state partners and asked about us having the National Guard coming in and helping us ramp up testing,” Vanderheiden said. “It simply is that we want to look at the prevalence of disease, so we’re so fortunate to have the National Guard come in and help us with 100 tests in our area.”
The command center task force in North Platte, led by Vanderheiden, identified people who are most at risk — health care workers, long-term care workers, those who work in group home settings.
“We are looking for potential pockets of outbreak,” Vanderheiden said. “Those are the individuals that we tried to predetermine for the testing today. We actually have over 100 people, but they can only test 100 because we do not want to tax our public health lab.”
She said a number of people were on a waiting list so that if someone didn’t show up Tuesday, those individuals were on standby so all 100 spots were used.
Capt. Peter Vu with the 155th Air Refueling Wing was assigned to the joint task force of Army and Air National Guard units to oversee the operation in North Platte.
“Having a facility like this, for us, has been amazing because otherwise we’d be out in the elements and that just puts our people in harm’s way,” Vu said. “We appreciate the community allowing us to be here.”
The crew doing the testing included National Guard personnel as well as doctors and nurses.
Vu said the drive-through testing process begins with a questionnaire.
“They will ask specific questions to evaluate the risk level of the individual being exposed,” Vu said. “Have you had any exposure to COVID; have you traveled to a state that has been considered a hot spot; have you had a temperature; are you symptomatic.”
The next step is to create labels with the person’s data.
“There are five labels,” Vu said. “Two will go on the paperwork; the others will go on the sample bag and sample vial.”
The actual test is done at the next station, where a cotton swab is inserted into the nostril. The procedure is “not very comfortable,” according to the person who did the procedure, but it doesn’t take too much time, he said. Vu said testing takes about 4 minutes in total.
“The area inside the cones is restricted to authorized personnel who are wearing the proper clothing, which consists of the same type of thing seen in a hospital restricted area or isolation area,” Vu said. “That’s just to let you know we’re taking care of our airmen and soldiers here. If we can’t protect our staff, then we can’t protect the community.”
The personnel doing the testing must go through a decontamination process in which they are sprayed with a solution while still wearing their protective clothing.
“We are so, so thankful for our schools,” Vanderheiden said. “The school is a part of our command center and we were so thankful for their time they spent with us yesterday in finding a location.
“I don’t think we could ask for a better location to keep our National Guard protected from the elements and also our patients coming through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.