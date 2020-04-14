Nebraska National Guard helps West Central District Health Department test at-risk individuals

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A DISTURBANCE WILL MOVE ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO THURSDAY. AN BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE WESTERN SANDHILLS INTO PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ACROSS DEUEL AND GARDEN COUNTIES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&