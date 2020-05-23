COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Public Power District is asking for boaters on Lake Maloney to use extra caution this weekend as it is being operated at a reduced water level and there will be more shallow areas.
Lake Maloney is at lower levels the past few weeks and it is currently about six inches below normal.
The NPPD’s water system is responsible for the operation of the North Platte hyrdo plant and also in providing cooling water for the Gerald Gentleman Station.
The NPPD stated in a media release this week that the coronavirus pandemic has forced precautionary restrictions on its work force and the staff operating the North Platte hyrdo plant control room are under further restrictions. The decision to allow some cushion room in Lake Maloney allows for operational flexibility should it be needed as part of the control and safe operation of the system.
In addition, the beach area on Lake Maloney’s South Beach is currently closed, although the picnic area is open. Day use is allowed at NPPD recreational areas only with no overnight camping.
Individuals are encouraged to check with Nebraska Game and Parks on any restrictions at the Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney campgrounds.
Those at the sites are reminded to practice social distancing and to obey all posted regulations.
The NPPD also wants to alert boaters of the issue of invasive species and remind them of three simple words — clean, drain, dry. Those steps can help contain zebra mussels spreading into lakes and rivers across the Midwest and into Nebraska.
Zebra mussels, which look like snails or clams, are small but destructive. They damage boats, clog water intakes and impact the environment of lakes and rivers where they live.
Zebra mussels multiply quickly, and attach in groups to solid objects in the water. The species has caused millions of dollars in damage to water systems and fisheries across the country.
The recommended steps for boaters are:
» Clean your boat. Remove all visible plants, animals, fish and mud from the boat, trailer or other equipment and dispose of the debris in a suitable trash container or on dry land. Power washing the boat and trailer is another option.
»Drain water from the boat, motor, live wells, ballast tanks and any other equipment holding water. If draining water is not an option, using a cup of diluted bleach will kill zebra mussels.
»Dry your boat, trailer, and all equipment completely before arriving at the next launch ramp to go boating or fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.