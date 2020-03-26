LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission has entered an order that will allow carriers to seek reimbursement for providing service to low-income families as a part of the response to the COVID-19 emergency.
The order makes $1 million available through the NUSF Broadband Adoption program to assist carriers in providing low-income subscribers access to broadband to facilitate online learning, according to a PSC press release.
“Thanks to our existing Broadband Adoption Order, the commission was able to act quickly in creating this new $1 million grant ultimately enabling students in low-income households to connect with their teachers,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.
The Broadband Adoption support will apply to new lines of service for low-income families added after March 15 and continuing through the end of May.
“It was important to the commission to do whatever was necessary to ensure families most likely to have difficulty paying for internet receive the services they need during this challenging time,” said Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, District 2. “It was also important that we do what was needed to assist our carriers which have pledged to do their part to provide these services.”
Telecommunications carriers certificated as local exchange carriers or registered with the commission as a communications provider may file an application seeking NUSF Adoption Support beginning May 1. Instructions for carriers can be found in the order at http://tiny.cc/NUSF92.
