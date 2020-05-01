GRAND ISLAND -- Nebraska State Fair is currently planning move forward with its full 11-day event on Aug. 28 through Sept. 7 and to produce the Aksarben Stock Show Sept. 24-27, according to a press release.
"State Fair staff and board are mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings," the press release said.
The State Fair is in communication with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, state and local authorities, entertainment booking companies, vendor and concession partners, as well as 4-H, FFA and Open Class Competition teams.
This past week staff met to begin looking at contingency scenarios-based on best practices, according to the press release.
The next State Fair board meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2020. The board directive to continue to plan the fair follows the late June early July forecasted decisions.
Last month the announcement was made the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will coordinate the Volunteer Program for the 151st fair celebration. For information, visit statefair.org.
