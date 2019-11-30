Nebraska State Patrol arrests two, seizes nearly 190 pounds of marijuana

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people and seized nearly 190 pounds of marijuana during multiple traffic stops Wednesday and Thursday along Interstates 80 and 76.
According to a media release, at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe following another vehicle too closely on I-80 at mile marker 297 near Wood River. During the subsequent traffic stop, a state patrol K-9 dog detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
According to the release, troopers then searched the vehicle and discovered 169 pounds of marijuana.
The 31-year-old driver from Milwaukee was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was transported to Hall County Jail.
The release said that at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Infinity Q50 speeding at mile marker 2 on I-76. During the subsequent traffic stop, the trooper performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 20 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and a handgun.
The 26-year-old driver from Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense and no drug tax stamp.
He was transported to Cheyenne County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.