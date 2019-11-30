Nebraska State Patrol arrests two, seizes nearly 190 pounds of marijuana

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ SUNDAY. FOR THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY, UNTIL 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&