LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout Thanksgiving weekend, during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Troopers worked overtime, responding to multiple winter storms across the state and assisting more than 400 motorists in need of help from Wednesday through Sunday.
“Two major snow events that covered much of Nebraska made Thanksgiving travel difficult,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the NSP. “We’d like to thank the vast majority of drivers who heeded the advice of NSP and NDOT. Adjusting travel plans to avoid the worst conditions undoubtedly prevented dangerous situations.”
The Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign included enforcement operations from more than 30 law enforcement agencies across Nebraska. NSP’s operation was made possible in part to a grant for $20,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.
During the enforcement effort, troopers arrested 17 people for driving under the influence of alcohol. Troopers also issued 278 citations for speeding, 28 for driving under suspension, eight for open container, five for minor in possession, 12 for no proof of insurance, seven for no seat belt and four for improper child restraint. Troopers also performed 407 motorist assists, responded to 48 crashes, and assisted other agencies with 78 events from Wednesday through Sunday.
“As we move through the winter months, drivers should always check 511 before traveling,” said Bolduc. “Our partners at the Department of Transportation deserve tremendous credit for their work this weekend to get Nebraska moving again during back-to-back winter storms.”
Motorists should also keep a winter weather survival kit, in addition to their regular roadside emergency kit, in their vehicle as they travel.
Some basic items to include: ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, extra clothing and winter accessories, high energy or dehydrated foods and bottled water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.