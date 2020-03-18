LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed four impaired drivers from the road during a special enforcement operation surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, according to a press release. The four arrests represent the fewest during a St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort in at least 15 years.
“While we always hope that nobody drives impaired, this reduction in DUI arrests points to how well the public has responded to health guidance related to COVID-19,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’d like to thank restaurants and bars across Nebraska for doing their part during this difficult time.”
Throughout the last decade, NSP has averaged roughly 16 DUI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day. A grant for $7,552 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office funded Tuesday's effort.
“During this time of uncertainty, Nebraskans can be assured that troopers are still working statewide to provide excellent law enforcement service,” said Bolduc. “While troopers stand ready to help, we strongly encourage Nebraskans to follow guidelines issued by health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Nebraskans seeking information on COVID-19 can visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 information page.
