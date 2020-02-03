A 56-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested Friday night in North Platte on multiple drug charges after more than 60 pounds of marijuana was seized from his vehicle.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, a trooper with the agency made contact with a driver of a Toyota Corolla in a parking lot in the city and detected criminal activity. During an ensuing investigation, a K-9 unit with the NSP detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.
A subsequent search found 69 pounds of marijuana contained in duffel bags inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug stamp. The individual was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
It was part of 126 pounds of marijuana seized by the NSP over the weekend.
On Sunday afternoon a trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on Interstate 80, near mile marker 48 outside Sidney.
After the vehicle was stopped, a K-9 unit with the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle
A subsequent search found 57 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.
A 46-year-old Dayton, Ohio, man was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug stamp.
He was transported to the Cheyenne County Jail.
