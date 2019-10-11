Nebraska Troopers find 68 pounds of marijuana in gift-wrapped boxes

GRAND ISLAND -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and seized nearly 70 pounds of marijuana, found hidden inside gift-wrapped boxes, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River.
At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota 4Runner following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 296. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered a meth pipe and a gram of methamphetamine on the driver’s person, according to a press release.
Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 68 pounds of marijuana hidden inside several large, gift-wrapped boxes. The driver stated the boxes were gifts for a new baby.
The driver was a man from Santa Rosa, California. State patrol said in a press release that he was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. The driver was lodged in Hall County Jail.
