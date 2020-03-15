LINCOLN — Voters do not need to give personal information to a third party to request a mail-in ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office website has an easy access link at sos.nebraska.gov where voters can request a mail-in ballot application for the May 12 primary election.
“For those voters who have concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), an online application and mail-in ballot is a good option,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a press release.
Nebraska voters who do not have internet access can request a mail-in ballot by contacting their county election commissioner or county clerk for additional options. Ballots must be returned on or before the primary May 12.
The polls will be open for the May 12 primary election. County officials and the secretary of state are taking precautions to secure the safety of voters and poll workers, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.