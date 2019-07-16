Tickets for Luke Combs and Toby Keith at the 2020 Nebraskaland Days will be available to the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Combs is the concert headliner on June 26. Keith will take the stage June 27.
The presale for VIPs and fan clubs was Monday and Tuesday. David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days executive director and CEO, said that judging from the presale, demand may be at an all-time high.
Fudge said Nebraskaland Days staff is aware that many tickets have been posted for resale on third-party sites.
“We are taking steps at this point to try and correct as much of that as we can,” Fudge said in an email. “I would strongly advise people not to purchase from sites other than nebraskalanddays.com,”
Fudge said people who want face-value tickets should buy them as soon as possible.
Ticket prices range from $44 to $139 for Combs and $39 to $99 for Keith. Tickets can be purchased at nebraskalanddays.com.