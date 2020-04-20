Nebraskaland Days officials are mulling options for this year’s celebration, currently still scheduled for June 17-27.
“We’ve been in contact with state officials, industry partners, and our national contacts throughout the course of the last month,” Executive Director David Fudge said in a press release Monday. “At the moment we’re working through a number of scenarios.”
As the situation evolves, information will be released to the public through local media, social media and the new Nebraskaland Days app, which will be released in the coming week, according to the release.
“When we have a direction, we’ll let everyone know as quickly as possible,” Fudge said. “We’ll communicate with all of our stakeholders, including those who have tickets purchased. We will not leave you hanging.”
The event’s staff is complying with the governor’s Directed Health Measures regarding COVID-19, according to the release. While the Nebraskaland Days office remains open, the lobby is closed to the public.
“The sooner we get this behind us, the sooner we can get people back to work,” Fudge said. “Right now our prayers are with the frontline medical staff who are working hard to keep people healthy.”
