Nebraskaland Days, the official state celebration hosted by North Platte since 1968, received one of the top awards at the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference banquet Wednesday night.
The 11-day annual event, which drew nearly 100,000 people to June’s 2019 edition, won the Outstanding Event Award for cities with populations of 10,000 or more.
Executive Director David Fudge, who accepted the award, said Nebraskaland Days has been nominated a couple of times during the past decade.
“There’s so many great events in our state. You never go into these events expecting to win,” he said Thursday morning. “That we received this at home is very special.”
Five other awards were handed out during the banquet at the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham. The three-day annual tourism conference wrapped up Thursday.
Nebraskaland Days’ award citation noted the annual Buffalo Bill Rodeo and the concert series, the event’s economic impact of more than $21 million and its ability to draw visitors from more than 40 states and many countries.
“The festival has evolved in many ways,” the citation said, noting the Taps and Tunes event featuring Nebraska-based beers and whiskeys, the Wild West Arena kickball tournament and Carnival Americana’s debut at the 2019 festival.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission founded Nebraskaland Days in Lincoln in 1965, during the runup to the state’s 1967 centennial.
North Platte prevailed over the capital city, Ogallala, Valentine and McCook when the commission chose a permanent host for the annual celebration in 1966.
Fudge said Nebraskaland Days is a festival “our community takes a lot of pride in having.” Even so, he has seen fresh bursts of enthusiasm in recent years from the community groups and volunteers who power the event.
“The way we look at it, this is a recognition of all of those efforts,” he said.
Nebraska City’s annual Applejack Festival won the Outstanding Event Award for towns with fewer than 10,000 people at Wednesday night’s banquet.
Nebraska Tourism’s highest honor, the Henry Fonda Award, went to the family of Chris Kreycik and the late Kenard Kreycik for their tourism leadership in northeast Nebraska. Their ranch near Niobrara offered elk and buffalo tours from 1995 to 2018.
Other winners Wednesday night were:
» Friend of Tourism Award: Nebraska Life Magazine.
» Outstanding Marketing Campaign: Visit Omaha, “Meet Your Match.”
» Outstanding Tourism Attraction: Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
