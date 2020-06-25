A special “Nebraskaland Days Unplugged” event from 4-10 p.m. Saturday will look back at the annual celebration’s 45 years of concerts on what would have been this year’s closing night.
Co-sponsored by KZTL-FM 93.5 and new Summer Jam Concert Series sponsor Viaero Wireless, the radio event will feature live recordings from more than 70 artists who have played North Platte’s Wild West Arena since 1975, according to information on the station’s Facebook page.
The radio station also will air interviews with Nebraskaland Days leaders and an 8 p.m. “mini-concert” by and an interview with country music star Luke Combs, who would have been Friday’s Summer Jam headliner.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Nebraskaland Days to cancel its 2020 concerts and postpone the annual celebration to the second weekend in August.
Festival leaders are working to reschedule Combs and Toby Keith, who would have played Saturday night, for the 2021 festival.
The public is invited to come to Town & Country Western Wear, 106 E. William Ave., to kick off Saturday’s event from 4 to 6 p.m.
Viaero and the Nebraska Lottery will offer giveaways, and Nebraska Land Brokers LLC will sponsor a canned food drive.
Platte River Cruise Night will cap the evening with a “Cruise Unplugged” car parade.
