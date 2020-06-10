The Lincoln County Planning Commission tabled action on an application for a conditional use permit to allow a biodiesel blending bulk plant on East Kaneb Road.
The application by property owner Ryan Sellers and Sapp Bros. Petroleum Inc., the purchaser, was brought before the commission at Tuesday’s regular meeting in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The site is located 2,300 feet west of South U.S. Highway 83 and consists of approximately 10.07 acres. The proposed biodiesel blending bulk plant operation would consist of a secured fenced area with storage tanks containing diesel, gas, propane and biodiesel. The business would be 40% wholesale and 60% storage.
During a public hearing, three people spoke about the application in person and via Zoom.
The commission tabled the item to gather more information on various aspects of the proposed business and to make sure the proposal met county and state criteria.
Area residents Brian and Shelia Mahler spoke against approving the application with Shelia speaking in person and Brian on Zoom. The couple resides at 16 E. Kaneb Road.
“My husband is a disabled service veteran and he suffers from seizure disorder, migraine headaches, PTSD, depression and asthma,” Shelia said they purchased the property in hopes of providing relief for her husband’s symptoms.
Shelia shared many reasons she opposed the proposed site, including impact to groundwater, increased pollution from the fuel storage and noise levels. In addition, she said the plant would reduce property values on homes in the area.
Mahler, Kevin Brott and his cousin Douglas Brott said they were not aware the area had been rezoned as an I-1 Industrial District.
“It was zoned as an I-1 Industrial District in 2012,” said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. “The entire county was rezoned at that time.”
Douglas Brott lives about 1,000 feet south of the proposed site.
“My wife and I started the development directly south right at 10 years ago,” he said, “with the ambition of keeping it in line with what you find to the east, the Hedge Apple Development, and to the west the CW Anderson, which are residential properties.”
Kevin Brott, who lives in North Platte but owns property near the site, asked why he wasn’t informed the business was applying for the permit.
“I was never notified, I didn’t know anything about it that it was going in,” Brott said, “until I talked to a cousin who lives to the north. It would have been nice to know what was going in.”
Clark explained that state statute requires the county to publish a notice in the newspaper and to send letters to property owners who live within 300 feet of the proposed site. Brott’s property is about a quarter mile from the site, so he would not have received notification.
Other concerns raised included maintenance of Kaneb Road, traffic safety at the intersection of Kaneb and Highway 83, the number of trucks coming into and out of the proposed site, and cleanliness of the property.
Ryan Stearns, an architect with Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates representing Sapp Brothers, spoke via Zoom. He said it was safer to come off Kaneb Road into the proposed site than directly from Highway 83.
“As far as cleanliness and everything, I know (Sapp Bros.) bulk plant in Ogallala is right downtown,” Stearns said. “It’s not a dirty site, it’s a very clean site.”
Stearns said the business has to go through all the EPA regulations for containment of spills.
After the public hearing was closed, the board discussed the application. President Steve Koch said he had some problems with it.
“No. 1, they do not have a map with the ingress and egress,” Koch said. “(Kaneb Road) is a problem. We’ve faced this before with the Cattle Growers Road, and even though it’s zoned industrial, I have concerns about all the homes out there.”
Board member Kurt Pieper said he also was not happy with the plan as it was presented.
“I do have compassion for the homes out there,” Pieper said. “But they also have to be aware of what the land is zoned when you purchase property and building out there.”
He said Sapp Bros. meets the criteria for that zone.
“I think we have to look really hard at saying, well, just because there’s (residential property) out there we can’t do it,” Pieper said. “We chose as a county that is where we should have that type of industry.”
Board members agreed on the need for a plan from the County Roads Department to maintain Kaneb Road, and they wanted more information from Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell before making a decision.
The item was tabled to the next meeting of the commission at 5:30 p.m. July 14.
