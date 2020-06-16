The North Platte City Council Tuesday temporarily divided up the other “interim” city department hats previously worn by retired City Administrator Jim Hawks.
After a 13-minute executive session, council members unanimously named Public Service Director Layne Groseth as interim Municipal Light & Water manager and Hawks’ successor, Matthew Kibbon, as interim development director.
Hawks, who retired June 1, originally joined city government as ML&W manager in 2003. He became full-time city administrator a year later, also taking on the development duties after Fred Alley, the last permanent director, left in 2005.
Kibbon said after the meeting that council members opted to leave the “interim” title on the ML&W and development positions “to not take away the next mayor’s opportunity to put a search out or hire someone permanent for those positions.”
City voters Nov. 3 will replace retiring Mayor Dwight Livingston with either John Hales, retired North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. vice president, or Brandon Kelliher, Great Plains Health chief information officer. They advanced over three other active candidates in the May 12 primary.
Instead of wearing all three of Hawks’ hats, Kibbon said, he recommended Groseth for the ML&W hat because “he works very closely with water, sewer and electrical (employees) as it is.”
Groseth, a former Albion city administrator, joined the city in January 2019 after Wes Meyer retired as public service director.
In other business, the council voted to issue four warrants totaling $581,318 — two apiece to Paulsen Inc. and Western Engineering Co. Inc. — which eventually will be paid off by future street bonds.
All but $2,511 of Paulsen’s $321,772 in warrants are related to the Cozad firm’s ongoing work on the $2.81 million downtown “bricks” renovation project.
Western Engineering’s $259,546 in warrants are for this spring’s repaving of State Farm Road, on the south edge of town, and Charlie Evans Drive near the Wild West Arena.
Council members also agreed to designate NebraskaLand National Bank as one of the city’s warrant lenders and issue a “certificate of completion” for last year’s paving on East Eugene Avenue and Sitting Bull Road southeast of the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
The two matters relating to warrants were each approved 6-0, with Councilman Ty Lucas abstaining because of his position as a NebraskaLand National Bank executive vice president. Councilman Jim Carman was absent Tuesday.
The council will sit as a board of equalization July 7 to issue assessments to affected property owners on the Eugene project.
The street work there was done to facilitate a nearby hotel project. Related utility work sought to relieve chronic drainage problems in the area.
