Mid-Plains United Way has changed its schedule for applications for 2020-21 funding.
Applications will be released this Thursday and are due in the Mid-Plains United Way office no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 13.
All 501(c)(3) organizations can apply by calling 308-532-8870 to request that an application be emailed.
Mid-Plains United Way’s office is at 315 N. Dewey St., Suite 203.
