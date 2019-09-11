The Platte River Mall is getting a new tenant this fall — a business that is a familiar name in the area.
Donna’s Kitchen, which specializes in “affordable, home-cooked food,” according to the mall’s Facebook post announcing the move Tuesday afternoon, will take over the spot formerly occupied by Rockabilly Roasters coffee shop.
“We knew we needed some food options here and she is just kind of perfect fit (for the spot),” said Platte River Mall property manager Emily Collins.
Donna Cross previously operated Donna’s Kitchen in various locations in North Platte over the years and also is known for the free community Christmas dinner she organized for nearly two decades.
Cross has been in the food industry for most of her life and recently was selling baked goods out of her home.
“She was tired of being at home, so she decided to come out of retirement,” Collins said. “She had been thinking about it and one night she came in and talked to me about it. We did some looking and talking and we pretty much had the deal done in about 15 minutes. She is going to do rolls and breakfast burritos, then sandwiches, salads and soups for lunch. Everything is homemade.”
She added that Donna’s Kitchen should be operational at the mall by the end of the month. The mall’s Facebook post stated that more information will be available as the grand opening date becomes clear.
“We were hoping it would be the first of (September), but it just took a little longer than we thought,” Collins said. “It’s one of those things where you wait on this and that and for this person to show up for an inspection.”
