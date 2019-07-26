New exhibit flutters into the fair

A fluttery new event has taken off at the Lincoln County Fair.
The Butterfly Encounters is a free opportunity for fairgoers to learn about butterflies while getting up close and personal with them.
It was brought to the fair by a family business based out of Florida. Deborah Lurie said her husband had the idea for the encounter seven years ago, and they’ve been traveling all over the United States and even popping into Canada so everyone has an opportunity to interact with butterflies on a more intimate level.
“We had an idea, and this is what we ended up with. It’s a lot of fun, especially to see how kids get excited,” Lurie said.
There are hundreds of monarch butterflies in the tent so everyone has a chance to feed at least one. Some of the butterflies are bolder than others, opting to land on a person’s head or shoulder rather than a nectar stick. Lurie said that their breeder provided the family with monarchs since they are native to Nebraska.
“Once the fair is over, we like to release some of them into population,” Lurie said.
Riley Stoddard, 7, was overjoyed when one of the butterflies landed on her nectar stick.
“(I learned) that they use their tongue to suck up their nectar. I thought it was cool how they sucked up the nectar,” Stoddard said.
Along with being a fun activity for all ages, Lurie also hopes to educate the public about various aspects of butterflies.
“We try to educate them a little bit on the different things like the male and the female butterfly. We try to show them the eggs and the caterpillars,” Lurie said.
County fair promotion secretary Shari Cecil agrees that the encounter is something for all ages to look forward to.
“I just think the Butterfly (Encounters) is something we don’t have here and it’s something a lot of people can come and see and interact with,” Cecil said.
The Butterfly Encounter opened at 11 on Thursday morning and will remain open through Sunday, with weather permitting.