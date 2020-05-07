Matthew Kibbon will receive the same $153,920 annual salary as North Platte’s city administrator that predecessor Jim Hawks was receiving until the last weeks of his 16-year tenure.
City officials Wednesday provided The Telegraph with a copy of the three-year contract with Kibbon that the City Council ratified 7-0 Tuesday night.
Kibbon, the University of Wyoming’s former deputy director of planning and construction, began work Monday after finishing a two-week COVID-19 self-quarantine the day before.
Hawks said Wednesday that Kibbon’s initial salary — and Hawks’ own until March — was at the bottom of the city “step scale” for its top-level employees.
Mayor Dwight Livingston raised Hawks' salary to an annual rate of $165,714 — the top of his scale — in March “when we started the process of hiring Matt,” Hawks said.
“I was still compensated very well and appreciate everything the city has done for me,” said Hawks, who said in December that he would retire this month.
Hawks will stay on at City Hall until Kibbon has settled into the city administrator’s job and has gotten up to speed on city issues, he said.
In addition to his salary, Kibbon will receive four weeks of vacation and the same health insurance available to other city employees, his contract says.
The contract, which runs through May 3, 2023, says Kibbon may be fired only for “just cause.” That can include a felony or misdemeanor conviction “involving moral turpitude,” “a material breach of this agreement” or abandonment or neglect of his duties “for any unexcused significant period of time.”
If he should be removed “without cause” before June 1, 2021, Kibbon would receive a lump-sum payment equaling 70% of his remaining unpaid salary through June 1, 2023.
That percentage would rise to 80% if Kibbon were removed during the contract’s second year and 90% if he were removed during its last year, the contract says.
