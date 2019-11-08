New owners reinvent Alive Outside

A North Platte business that has been a staple of the city for nearly four decades will reopen under new management just months after its apparent end.
The trio of Ariel Quiroga, Mitch Moorhead and Drew Holm are working toward a target opening date of Nov. 23 for Alive Outside, a bicycle and fitness store at 601 S. Jeffers St. The three are all in their 40s, have been friends since high school and took advantage of the opportunity after they had discussed opening a fitness-based store on their own.
Allen Miles and Diane Schollin decided to close the doors this summer after 23 years as co-owners of the store.
The business started in 1980 when Miles and his father, Ben, decided to go into business. They outgrew the initial location on the 1200 block of West A Street and built the current location in 1996.
Quiroga, who will handle the day-to-day operations of the store, said the public recognition factor was one reason the new owners decided to keep the store’s names.
“That’s a big part of it,” said Quiroga, who said his background is in management and blue-collar jobs. “This place has been here 30-plus years and has a brand of its own. You don’t want to just come in and change everything over. I don’t think that’s the way to go in this.
“We are just going to do a little rebranding,” said Quiroga, who has been a fixture at the store since the group took ownership on Oct. 10. “I just ordered a new sign — the same name but just with a new logo and look.”
Miles will be a consultant for the new owners as well.
“For lack of a better word, he will mentor us in the bike world,” Quiroga said. “I can’t say enough good things about Diane and Allen. Back in March and April before they even announced (the store closing), I approached them just to let them know what Mitch, Drew and I were thinking about.
“I have known Allen for a long time and I just wanted to tell him and Diane just out of common courtesy.”
The new owners also took over the store’s established website and social media accounts and Quiroga said the eventual goal is to provide the option for customers to order equipment and merchandise online.
Quiroga said Alive Outside will run with just a staff of family members for now with the potential to hire additional employees later.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The focus will remain on bikes and fitness equipment and accessories with a few additions. Quiroga said the plan is to add kayaks, tubes and other water vehicles this spring and by next fall expand into outdoor and hunting gear as well.
