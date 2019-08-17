Two military appreciation statues representing a male and female solider were installed at the Maxwell American Military Personnel Honor Park last week in time for Maxwell Heritage Days this weekend.
The statues will be officially dedicated on Veterans Day, said Maxwell Village Clerk Monica Breinig.
The theme of Heritage Days is “Land of the free because of the brave.”
Breinig said having the statues up in time for Heritage Days gives people a chance to see what the village has done at the park and the progress that has been made.
Breinig said the park project has been going for four years and Maxwell has raised $65,000 to $70,000. The money was raised in stages — first for the flag, then the wall, a raised flower bed and finally the statues, Breinig said.
“We have got nothing but compliments about the display,” Breinig said.
The park is on the south side of town on Nebraska Highway 56A Spur going toward Fort McPherson. Funeral processions often go past the site.
“It is another spot to come back to,” Breinig said. “It will provide information for people visiting the fort or coming through town.”
Breinig said the village would like to thank all of the people who bought plaques and groups that gave grants.
The next and last step of the project the village wants to do is add an informational kiosk, Breinig said.