New Troop D captain Tyler Schmidt has ‘bug for law enforcement’

Tyler Schmidt sits behind the desk in his new office at the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D headquarters in North Platte. The office remains somewhat barren right now, but gives insight into his personality.
He is a self-described poetry fan and a few books in that genre are situated on a shelf. The books are near a personalized Nebraska license plate that displays his fandom for the Nebraska women’s volleyball team — which dates back to his youth when he would spend afternoons at practices for coach Terry Pettit’s teams.
One of the few items hanging on the wall is a print of Chimney Rock State Park, taken by a friend who is an amateur photographer.
The walls themselves are in the middle of a repainting project — from beige to green. Schmidt said it might be a somewhat shocking color choice but it’s one that works for him.
The office is not the only thing in transition. Schmidt is in his first month as the Troop D captain, to which the Lincoln native was promoted on Nov. 6.
“You are transitioning from the mindset that you would have on the roadway into an administrative one,” Schmidt said Monday morning. “The luxury is that you understand the support you need on the roadway (as a trooper), and I’m in the position now to provide that.”
The 43-year-old has spent more than two decades in law enforcement and the last nine with the State Patrol. He takes over for Kurt Von Minden, the captain of Troop E, which is headquartered in Scottsbluff.
Von Minden was in charge of both troops D and E in an interim position, before the State Patrol determined the geographical areas were too big for one person to head both departments.
Troop D covers 27 counties in north central and southwest Nebraska and consists of 50 staff members.
“Tyler Schmidt brings a broad leadership background in both the private and public sectors to this important position,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, in a press release announcing the move. “His systems thinking and people-centered approach will be invaluable to the men and women of Troop D.”
Schmidt served in the Nebraska Air National Guard 155th Security Police Squadron, and his previous law enforcement stops included just over a combined 12 years with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
He left law enforcement for a stretch of two years as a quality director for Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege before he decided to join the State Patrol.
“The folks I worked with at the hospital were great and the role still allowed me to have that interaction with people that I wanted,” Schmidt said. “But I still had that bug for law enforcement.”
It runs in his family. His uncle was a sergeant with the Lincoln Police Department and he has a cousin who holds that rank with the agency now. Schmidt’s wife was an officer in Lincoln for a decade as well.
“My exposure to law enforcement goes back a little bit,” Schmidt said. “I remember going down to the old station (in Lincoln) before it moved to the city/county building and just hanging around and talking with (the officers). Obviously it had a sticking point for me.”
Schmidt worked the patrol division, carrier enforcement and investigative services during his time with the State Patrol. He also served as a drug recognition expert and an instructor for defensive tactics and firearms.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bellevue, went through a session with the FBI National Academy and is pursuing a master’s from the University of Nebraska.
One of the courses he is taking now is creative and critical thinking for leadership and organizational design. Schmidt said the pursuit of further education is something he picked up from some of his mentors in the law enforcement field.
“Education and training are a passion of mine in law enforcement,” Schmidt said. “It’s about trying to get ourselves to better or higher standard. That is the goal. That is what the public demands and what they should get.”
