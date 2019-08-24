Philip, Cottonwood intersection to close Monday morning
The city of North Platte’s contractor, Paulsen Inc., will be closing the intersection at Philip Avenue and Cottonwood Street for the removal and replacement of utilities. Construction is scheduled to begin early Monday morning and expected to be completed by 5 p.m. that day.
Alternate routes will be necessary, and detours will be marked.
Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area. In a press release, the North Platte Engineering Department thanked residents in advance for their cooperation.
People with questions can contact the city Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.