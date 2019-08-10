Construction to begin Monday on Highway 61
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 61 from the Arthur-Grant County line north, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings has the $962,389 contract. Work includes milling, asphalt overlay and fog seal.
Traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers and pilot cars with a 12-foot width restriction.
The project is expected to be completed this month, according to an NDOT press release.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to expect delays.