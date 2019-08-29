Public Transit to close in observance of Labor Day
North Platte Public Transit will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. There will be no bus service that day.
For more information, call the business office at 308-535-8560. To schedule a ride, call the dispatcher at 308-532-1370.
No trash pickup on Monday
Because of the Labor Day holiday Monday, some North Platte residents can expect delays in their refuse collection service.
The Public Service Department asks residents to have carts in place for collection on the normal pickup day to avoid being missed.
The transfer station will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.