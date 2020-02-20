Tourism Awards lunch scheduled for May 6
John Ricks, the director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, will be the keynote speaker for the Excellence in Tourism Awards luncheon May 6 in North Platte.
The luncheon is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau will present five “Excellence in Tourism” awards designed for employees of hotels or other lodging establishments, restaurants or other food service establishments as well as events, attractions and retail.
In addition to the five awards, the Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism awards will be presented as well.
The recognition program is being held during National Travel and Tourism Week.
The nominees for the Excellence in Tourism Customer Service awards will be employees or volunteers in any of the above categories within Lincoln County who go above and beyond expectations.
Nominees for Volunteer of the Year will have devoted a significant amount of time to the organization they serve and will have had a lasting impact on the tourism activity upon which the nomination is based.
The Hero of Tourism is for an individual, group, business or organization that has made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in Lincoln County.
The nominations are due in the North Platte/ Lincoln County Visitors Bureau office by 5 p.m. March 2.
‘Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks’ debuts March 1
LINCOLN — Discover the history, natural resources and recreation to be enjoyed at Nebraska’s state parks when “Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” premieres at 8 p.m. March 1 on NET.
The hour-long program will cover all eight of Nebraska’s state parks, including Fort Robinson, Chadron, Smith Falls, Niobrara, Ponca, Mahoney, Platte River and Indian Cave, according to a press release from NET.
Viewers will be swept across the state from the rugged bluffs along the Missouri River to the scenery of the Pine Ridge. Enjoy a birds eye view from an observation tower, learn more about Nebraska’s first state park established nearly 100 years ago and its most recent state park, all while connecting with nature and wildlife.
“Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” will repeat at 8:30 p.m. March 4 and 7 p.m. March 10 on NET.
To learn more about the program and view photo galleries of each park, visit netnebraska.org/stateparks.
